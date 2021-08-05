New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The sports fraternity rejoiced on Thursday as the Manpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team clinched the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian boys defeated Germany 5-4 to clinch the first medal in 41 years in hockey at the Games.

Taking to Twitter, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar wrote: "Congratulations to each & every member of the hockey contingent on winning the #Bronze for India! A fantastic hard fought win...The penalty corner save by Sreejesh in the dying moments of the game was amazing. Entire India is immensely proud! #Hockey #Tokyo2020 #Olympics."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted: "The Sky is Blue indeed..Heartiest congratulations #TeamIndia for winning a Bronze Medal..The entire nation is proud of you. #Cheer4India."

2008 Olympics Gold medallist Abhinav Bindra wrote: "An emotional moment for the entire nation, a moment of pride. The long wait has ended! Congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey team for their splendid achievement. @TheHockeyIndia."

Taking to Twitter, Virender Sehwag wrote: "Chak De Fattey ! Burraaah A landmark day for @TheHockeyIndia After being down 3-1, INDIA fights back to win the bronze medal match 5-3, a first Olympic medal in #Hockey after 40 years. Mazaa aa gaya #IndvsGer."

Track legend PT Usha wrote: "Congratulations to my sons for their exceptional performance to win the bronze medal. The entire country is proud of the show they have put on during the #Olympics. May this be the start of another golden era for Indian hockey! @TheHockeyIndia #Tokyo2020."

Former shooting champ Col Rajyavardhan Rathore wrote: "Heartiest congratulations #TeamIndia The Men's Hockey Team has ended the 41-year wait for a medal at the #Olympics #Cheer4India."

Former India batsman Suresh Raina wrote: "Heartiest Congratulations to the Indian Men's hockey team! We are super proud of your efforts & this victory will forever be cherised! #Hockey #Olympics #Tokyo2020." (ANI)

