India secured a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 after a 5-4 win over Germany in the men’s hockey bronze medal playoff match. This is India’s fourth medal at the 32nd Summer Games and a 12th overall medal in men’s hockey at the Olympics. The Indian team were competing for a medal in hockey for the first time in over four decades and have managed to secure themselves a podium finish. India’s Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medal Tally Live Updated.

India showed great determination and grit to overcome Germany in the crucial encounter as Manpreet Singh’s side mounted a comeback to lead the game 5-3 after trailing the game. However, a late flurry of attack from the Germans had India on the back foot but they weathered the storm to record their first Olympic medal in Men’s hockey since 1980.

History Made

Hockey has been the most successful sport for the Indians at the Olympic Games, yielding them 11 medals ahead of the Tokyo 2020 and the Manpreet Singh-led side have added to that tally. Goals from Rupinder Singh Pal, Hardik Singh, Simranjeet Singh, and Harmanpreet Singh saw them end their four-decade wait for a podium finish.

The Manpreet Singh-led side have been sensational at Tokyo Olympics and have once again taken Indian to the summit of Hockey at the grandest stage of them all. The team lost to Belgium in the semi-finals but were eventually too good for Germany in the bronze medal playoff match.

