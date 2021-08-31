Tokyo [Japan], August 31 (ANI): India paddlers Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel faced a crushing 0-3 defeat at the hands of China's Zhou Ying and Zhang Bian in the women's doubles (Class 4-5) quarter-finals in the Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday.

Doubles pair of Bhavina and Sonal went down in doubles classes 4-5 quarter-final match and 0-2 overall.

Zhou Ying also defeated Bhavina in three straight sets in the second round of the quarter-finals and as a result, the Indian side lost the match 0-2 overall.

The Chinese pair started off brilliantly as they took the first game 11-4. Zhou Ying and Zhang Bian dominated the proceedings and didn't allow the Indian pair to bounce back.

In the second round, the Indian team of Bhavina and Sonal did pick up few points but the Chinese side came all guns blazing and won the essay 11-4.

Riding on the confidence, Zhou Ying and Zhang Bian took the third round 11-2 to clinch the match 3-0.

On Sunday, Bhavina won silver as she lost the gold medal match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles - Class 4.

With this silver medal, Bhavina is the first table tennis player ever to win a medal at the Paralympics for India and the second female athlete after PCI chief Deepa Malik to achieve the feat. (ANI)

