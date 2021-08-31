India had one of its best days at the Tokyo Paralympics as the nation won a total of five medals, taking the tally to seven in all. Avani Lekhara started off the proceedings with a historic gold medal in the Women's 10m AR Rifle SH1 Final. She became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Next up, Devendra Jhajharia and Gurjar Sundar Singh added two quick medals--a silver and a bronze respectively--in the Men's Javelin Throw F46 event. Yogesh Kathuniya followed up with a silver medal in the Men's Discus Throw F65 event and Sumit Antil rounded up the day with another gold medal in the Men's Javelin Throw F64 event. Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Medal Tally Updated.

India would be hoping to add to their medal tally with some more on Tuesday, August 31. Rubina Francis would begin India's charge in the P2 Women's 10M Air Pistol SH1 Qualification Shooting event. Bhagyashri Jadhav would then compete in the Women's Shot Put-F34-Final. India would also witness Tokyo Paralympics 2020 silver medallist Bhavina Patel in action once again, this time in doubles competition, alongside Sonal Patel. Also, Rakesh Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu and Simran Sharma among others, are the athletes to watch out for on Tuesday, August 31. Another day full of action, drama, thrill and joy awaits!