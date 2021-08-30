Tokyo [Japan], August 30 (ANI): Indian shooter Avani Lekhara created history by winning the gold medal at Asaka Shooting Range in the women's R2 -- 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event on Monday.

The 19-year-old became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Avani finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points.

Also Read | 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Live Updates Day 6: Avani Lekhara Wins Gold, Yogesh Kathuniya Wins Silver.

China's Cuiping Zhang grabbed silver by scoring 248.9 points while Ukraine's Iryna Shchetnik won bronze.

Avani Lekhara started the final at a very good pace as she scored consistently above 10 points. Just two-shot of her went below 10 in the 1st competition stage which landed her in the second position.

Also Read | Team India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Schedule for August 30: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details for Day 6.

Going into the elimination stage Avani grabbed 1st spot and maintained a very healthy lead against her opponents. The Indian continued with her fine performance and ended with 249.6 points in the end.

Earlier in the qualification round, the ace shooter finished seventh with a total score of 621.7. Avani staged a good recovery after a slow start to advance to the finals of the showpiece event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)