With three athletes securing medals for India at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics on Day 5, several others will be aiming to follow suit on Day 6 of the multination event. Team India had a successful outing on fifth day as Bhavina Patel, Nishad Kumar and Vinod Kumar secured themselves podium finishes, registering the country on the medal table at the games. Meanwhile, we bring you India’s schedule at the 2020 Paralympic Games for August 30. Bhavina Patel Wins Silver Medal at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Indian Paddler Receives Congratulatory Call from PM Narendra Modi.

The shooting contingent from India will begin their campaign at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as Avani Lekhra, Deepak Saini and Zwaroop Mahavir Ulhankar will feature in respective women’s and men’s 10m sir rifle qualification event. Along with it, India will also have another shot at medals in athletics as several athletes participate in the discus throw and javelin throw finals.

India’s Schedule At 2020 Tokyo Paralympics For August 30

Date Time Sport Event Athlete August 30 05:00 AM Shooting Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualifying Avani Lekhara August 30 06:05 AM Athletics Men’s Discus Throw F56 Final Yogesh Kathuniya August 30 07:33 AM Athletics Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final Gurjar Sundar Singh, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia August 30 07:15 AM Shooting Men’s 10m Air Rifle Qualifying Deepak Saini, Zwaroop Mahavir Ulhankar August 30 03:30 PM Athletics Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Final Sumit Antil, Sandeep Chaudhary

Live Streaming Of Team India At Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Eurosport holds the official rights for the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 in India. The matches will be broadcast on Eurosport. Doordarshan Sports will also provide live telecast of Paralympics 2020. Discovery Plus will bring you the live streaming of the games via Eurosport.

