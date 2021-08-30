India had a very good day at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Sunday as the country won a total of three medals. It all started with Bhavina Patel, who had been in good form ahead of the final. Despite losing to Ying Zhou in the final, she made history by becoming the first athlete from the country to win a silver medal in table tennis, at the Paralympic Games. As congratulations flowed in from all corners, Nishad Kumar geared up and clinched India's second, also a silver in the Men's High Jump T47 event. Adding to the medal, he also created an Asian record with a jump of 2.06m. In just a matter of minutes, Vinod Kumar joined the party, winning a bronze medal in the men's discus throw F52 event. But later on, it was confirmed that the result of the event has been put on hold due to classification review.

On Monday, August 30, the Indian athletes would aim to continue with the momentum. Two-time gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia would be one of those star athletes to watch out for as he along with Ajeet Singh and Gurjar Sundar Singh would compete in the Men's Javelin Throw F46 final. Avani Lekhara would start things off for India in the R2 Women's 10m AR Standing SH1 Qualification round. Later on, Deepak Saini and Swaroop Mahavir Ulhankar would be in action in the R1 Men's 10m AR Standing SH1 Qualification Round. Sumit Antil and Sandeep Chaudhary would also compete in the Men's Javelin Throw F64 Final.

Thus, an action-packed day awaits India on Monday, August 30 and both the athletes and fans would hope that they too add to the nation's medal tally.