Rawalpindi [Pakistan], February 27 (ANI): The toss between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday has been delayed due to a wet outfield, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Hosts Pakistan have had a disappointing campaign in the Champions Trophy 2025 at home. They lost the tournament opener in Karachi against New Zealand by 60 runs and then suffered a six-wicket defeat to India in Dubai, which all but ended their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

Bangladesh also faced defeats in their first two matches. They lost to India, who chased down the target with six wickets to spare, and then suffered a five-wicket loss against New Zealand. With these results, India and New Zealand have already secured their spots in the semi-finals.

With both teams out of the race for the knockout stage, today's match in Rawalpindi is only a formality and will serve as a consolation for the winner.

Squads:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shaheen Afridi.

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana. (ANI)

