Pakistan national cricket team vs Bangladesh national cricket team Live Score Updates: In their maiden CT match, Pakistan will clash against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 27. The PAK vs BAN match will be a dead rubber, given both teams are out of the Champions Trophy 2025, after losing all their respective Group A matches. You can check the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. The final match for both Pakistan, and Bangladesh, the PAK vs BAN clash will be played at Rawalpindi Stadium and will start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About PAK vs BAN CT Cricket Match in Rawalpindi.

Despite being knocked out of the CT 2025, hosts Pakistan will look to play for pride and showcase to home fans their skills and talent in Rawalpindi. Defending champions have been criticised for their slow style of play, and backward approach to cricket in their losses against India, and New Zealand.

On the other hand, Bangladesh despite losses, have displayed grit and fight in their matches against India, and New Zealand, where their players stood up under immense pressure, The pace bowling in particular has been praised by cricketing pundits, who can put the home side under the pump. Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Rawalpindi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for PAK vs BAN Match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan Cricket Team: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh Cricket Team: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.