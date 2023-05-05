London, May 5 (AP) Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will miss the rest of the Premier League season because of a thigh injury, interim manager Ryan Mason confirmed Friday.

The 36-year-old Spurs captain, who is in the final year of his contract, hasn't played since being substituted at halftime of Tottenham's 6-1 loss to Newcastle on April 23.

The north London club is on a four-game winless slide with four matches remaining as it fights for a European spot.

“Hugo is out for the season. We had the (test) results back and it's obviously disappointing,” Mason said ahead of Saturday's game against Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“We kind of feared that initially.”

Fraser Forster has stepped in to replace the former France international.

Seventh-place Spurs have lost three of their past four games. (AP)

