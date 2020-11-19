London [UK], November 19 (ANI): Tottenham women's head coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros have been sacked, the club announced on Thursday.

"The Club can announce that Tottenham Hotspur Women Head Coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

The club said this decision has not been taken "lightly" and has been made in the "best interests of the team", with the belief that a fresh approach will offer renewed impetus as they seek to continue their upward trajectory and positive growth.

"We fully recognise and appreciate the contributions of Karen and Juan during their time with the Club, helping elevate the team from amateur level to become a fully professional side in the Women's Super League and we thank them both for their hard work and length of service. Everybody at the Club wishes both Karen and Juan the best for the future," the statement read.

The club further stated that "we shall provide an update on new coaching staff in due course." (ANI)

