East Bengal will look to make a mark in their debut season in the Indian Super League (ISL) as they begin a new journey. East Bengal will begin ISL 2020-21 season with a blockbuster clash against ATK Mohun Bagan on November 27 (Friday). A win in Kolkata derby will be a perfect start to their season but SC East Bengal will hope they can go the distance in their maiden season in India’s now premier football league. They were the last to join the league and have somehow managed to assemble together a squad ahead of the season start. ISL 2020-21 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Indian Super League 7.

They signed Liverpool legend and ex-Brisbane Roar coach Robbie Fowler as their head coach and Fowler has come with an experienced back-room staff and equally experienced overseas players with former Norwich City star Anthony Pilkington the toast of the lot. Matti Steinmann and Jacques Maghoma are the other experienced foreign stars in the team. ISL 7: SC East Bengal Rope in Psychologist Nicola McCalliog.

Fowler’s East Bengal, however, will rely not only on the experience of the foreign stars but also count on their Indian stars, most of whom are experienced ISL campaigners. The likes of Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, and Eugeneson Lyngdoh have been part of successful teams in the ISL and will be key to East Bengal’s season as the club looks to make up lost time and turn themselves into a giant in this new league like they were in the league before.

SC East Bengal Key Players

Anthony Pilkington, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Bikas Jairu and Jacques Maghoma are some of the key players in the East Bengal team and will have to play important roles if SC East Bengal are to impress in their debut season.

SC East Bengal Record in Previous ISL Seasons

East Bengal will be making their debut in the Indian Super League (ISL) this season. They have not been a part of the ISL in the first six seasons but are a giant name in Indian football. They were three-time champions in the National Football League (NFL) and finished second in the I-League and record six times.

SC East Bengal Squad for ISL 2020-21

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Sankar Roy, Mirshad Michu, Rafique Ali.

Defenders: Samad Mallick, Abhishek Ambekar, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Mohamad Irshad, Gurtej Singh, N Rohen Singh, Lalramchullova, Rana Gharami, Anil Chawan.

Midfielders: Sehnaj Singh, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Wahengbam Luwang, Bikash Jairu, Yumnam Singh, Surchandra Singh, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Rafique, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Anthony Pilkington, Milan Singh, Haobam Singh.

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, CK Vineeth, Girik Khosla, Harmanpreet Singh.

SC East Bengal Stats

East Bengal are yet to make their debut in the ISL. They have been part of Indian football for 100 years now and have been a giant figure among football clubs in the country.

SC East Bengal Most Goals and Appearances

Bhaichung Bhutia holds the record for most goals in East Bengal club’s history with 148 goals to his name. Mehtab Hussain leads appearances chart in the I-League with 175 caps to his name.

