Gonzalo Higuain has excluded Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi from the list of top three players and this has come as a surprise to many. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the ones who are often compared with each other for a while now. Despite age catching up on the duo, the two have been completely unfazed and are still at the best of their forms. Thus Gonzalo Higuain's decision of omitting CR7 and Messi would be surprising. Instead, he has picked a couple of players from Bundesliga and one from the La Liga. Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland and Karim Benzema were the ones who were picked by former Juventus player. Cristiano Ronaldo's Elite Mentality Displayed in Viral WhatsApp Chat With Patrice Evra.

While speaking to a journalist in an interview, the current Inter Miami striker said that Lewandowski, Haaland and Karim Benzema are currently the best players. "Currently, for me, the best are Lewandowski, Haaland and Benzema. Karim has been there for a long time, in the elite for 12 years," he said during the interview. He also named a few strikers who are extremely good but none of them could match up to the standards of the Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario.

In fact, Messi had a mention in the interview but Ronaldo's name was not taken at all by him. While speaking about the Argentine, he said that everything about Messi was quite magical and he was brought up that way. "Things that everyone has to fight for, Leo does them naturally That is what makes it unique," he elaborated.

