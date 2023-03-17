St Francis Bay (South Africa), Mar 17 (PTI) The windy conditions took a toll as India's Shubhankar Sharma was staring at a likely early exit after a disappointing opening round of eight-over 80 at the SDC Championship at St Francis Links.

Sharma, whose first career DP World Tour win came in South Africa in 2017, will need a very solid second round to have any chance to make the cut. He was way back in tied 142nd.

Meanwhile, Manu Gandas, who earned his way into the DP World Tour, by topping the PGTI Indian Tour's Order of Merit, carded 3-over 75 to be tied 88th. Last year Gandas won six times on the domestic Tour.

With strong wind through a good part of the day, only 30 players in the field of 156 managed to shoot below par on Thursday.

Frenchman David Ravetto and Norway's Kristian Krogh Johannessen carded opening 67s for a share of the first round clubhouse lead. Their rounds of five-under par earned them a one-stroke lead over Scotland's Connor Syme in the event co-sanctioned by Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour.

The round was suspended at 18:35 due to fading light and will resume on Friday morning before the start of the second round.

Sharma had a birdie on the second and one on the closing 18th but in between he dropped a lot of shots including three bogeys, two doubles and one triple bogey.

Gandas had birdies on second, 12th and 18th and had four bogeys and a double on Par-5 16th.

Norwegian Johannessen carded a fine bogey-free round having started from the tenth tee.

Scotsman Syme made an eventful start with three birdies and a bogey from the tenth to the 13th, turning in two under after another dropped shot at the 15th was recovered at the short 17th.

He birdied the first and third and immediately recovered the shot he dropped at the next to sign for a 68.

