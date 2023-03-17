IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023 Live Telecast on Doordarshan Sports on DD Free Dish: India and Australia meet in the first One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India won the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests series 2-1 and now will be looking to emulate their success in ODIs as well. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs Australia 2023 and will provide the live telecast and online streaming as well. But will Ind vs Aus 1st ODI live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish or on Doordarshan network? Check out all the details below. Fans are looking at ways to watch the India vs Australia 1st ODI 2023 on TV. As you know Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD will provide the live telecast of IND vs AUS ODI Series. However, these channels are not available on DD Free Dish and that’s why fans are looking for IND vs AUS cricket match live telecast on DD Sports, DD National, and Prasar Bharti. India vs Australia 1st ODI 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioTV: Get Live TV Telecast of IND vs AUS Cricket Match on Star Sports With Time in IST.

In absence of Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the Men in Blue. Rohit will be back for the second ODI as he his busy with some family commitments. Meanwhile, Australia will be looking to prepare for the ODI Cricket World 2023, which will be held in India later this year.

Is IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Well in a good news for fans, the IND vs AUS 1st ODI live telecast will be available on DD Sports. The free-to-air channel have the rights to provide live telecast of IND vs AUS 1st ODI. So, fans will have to tune into DD Sports to catch the live action. However, the IND vs AUS 1st ODI will not be live on DD National. It must be noted that IND vs AUS live telecast will be available on DD Sports only on DD Free Dish and DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) platforms. On DTH platforms Star Sports will provide live telecast. India vs Australia, 1st ODI 2023, Mumbai Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Wankhede Stadium.

If you are looking to watch the India vs Australia Mumbai ODI online, then head to Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website to watch the live streaming. For Jio users, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023 free live streaming will be available on JioTV mobile app and website.

