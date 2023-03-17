IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score Updates: In absence of Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian team as they face Australia in the first One-Day International (ODI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rohit is busy with some family commitments and will return for the second ODI. While India will be looking to prepare for the Asia Cup 2023, Australia will have ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 preparations in mind. Stay tuned on this page for India vs Australia live score match updates online. India vs Australia 1st ODI 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioTV: Get Live TV Telecast of IND vs AUS Cricket Match on Star Sports With Time in IST.

Steve Smith will continue leading the Australian side as Pat Cummins is at home after the sad demise of his mother. Smith captained the side in last two Test matches as well. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what sort of combinations both the sides play given there are overcast conditions in Mumbai.

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis.