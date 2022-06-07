Puchong [Malaysia], June 7 (ANI): Spinner Archara Supriya's five-wicket haul guided to a 10-wicket victory over Qatar in their ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers match, at the Kinrara Oval on Tuesday.

After restricting Qatar to 49-8 in 20 overs, UAE openers knocked off the target in 5.4 overs.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Qatar got off to a slow start managing 19 in 6.3 overs before losing opener Shruti Rana for 10, out LBW to 15-year-old leg-spinner Vaishnave Mahesh.

Qatar captain Saachi Dhadwal was next to depart for 9 in the 11th over, shortly before the players walked off the field due to a persistent drizzle.

After the resumption of play, Qatar batters failed to gain any momentum as they collapsed, losing 6 wickets for as many runs in eight overs to stumble to 49-8 in 20 overs.

Archara Supriya took five of the six wickets to fall, including that of Aleena Khan, who top-scored for Qatar with 17 off 27 balls. Supriya finished with figures of 4-3-2-5.

In reply, UAE openers Theertha Satish and Samaira Dharnidharka struck eight boundaries between them as they cruised to the target with two balls to spare in the powerplay. Satish top-scored with an unbeaten 20-ball 34.

"It's my debut tournament so playing here means a lot. As and when given an opportunity, I always try to perform my best and look to keep it simple for myself and the team and contribute in any way possible. Getting my first player-of-the-match award is a great feeling. Hopefully, I can continue doing well for the team," said Archara Supriya in a statement. (ANI)

