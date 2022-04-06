Manchester [UK], April 6 : Kevin De Bruyne scored the only goal to give Manchester City a slender first-leg win against a typically stubborn Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final between the champions of England and Spain on Tuesday. City dominated possession in the first half - with 70 per cent of the ball - but neither side registered an effort on target in the opening period at the Etihad Stadium. The Hundred Draft: Manchester Originals Sign Russell, Hasaranga, Pollard Joins London Spirit.

The home team had more clear chances after the break, De Bruyne's free-kick stopped by Jan Oblak, who then cleared the loose ball with Rodri closing in, before Aymeric Laporte headed over from a corner. Both sides made a triple substitution and City's had an instant impact as one of the replacements, Phil Foden, immediately played in De Bruyne for the opener. PAK vs AUS, T20I 2022: Australia Conclude Historic Pakistan Tour With Three-Wicket Triumph over Hosts.

That proved to be the only goal on a night of few chances, as City take a narrow lead to Spain for next week's second leg. Eight of Kevin De Bruyne's 11 goals in the UEFA Champions League have been scored in knockout games - including his last six.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)