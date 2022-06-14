Saint-Denis [France], June 14 (ANI): France's hopes of qualifying for the final four of the ongoing UEFA Nations League, got crushed on Monday after they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Croatia.

With this loss, France remained winless in the UEFA Nations League so far, with only two pints and remained at the bottom of the Group 1 points table.

Also Read | SL v AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI 2022 in Kandy.

The match began with Croatia taking an early lead in just five minutes when Modric converted a penalty after Ibrahima Konate fouled Ante Budimir. It was Modric's 22nd goal in 152 games for Croatia.

Kylian Mbappe had a couple of chances but Ivica Ivusic saved comfortably as Croatia dominated the proceedings. Antoine Griezmann replaced Matteo Guendouzi with 10 minutes left in a last-ditch attempt by Deschamps to salvage a point.

Also Read | India vs South Africa: Seven Players To Watch Out for in 3rd T20I 2022.

In the end, it was Croatia who walked away with three more points added to their tally. After this win, Croatia moved to the second spot of the Group 1 points table, with two wins, one loss, and a draw. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)