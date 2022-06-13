The first one-day international (ODI) of the five-match series between Sri Lanka (SL) and Australia (AUS) will take place on 14 June 2022 (Tuesday) at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Balagolla Sri Lanka. The ODI match will commence at 02:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for SL vs AUS first ODI clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI.Angelo Mathews, Pakistan’s Tuba Hassan Win ICC ‘Player of Month’ Award for May 2022

After the blistering end to the three-match T20 series, Sri-Lanka will enter into the ODI series with a win in the final backing them. Almost all the Australian batters who came at the crease in the final were seen flexing their hitting abilities which wove a perfect total of 176 runs for hosts SL to chase. Later, Sri-Lanka while chasing the total struggled at one point and were shattered 108/6 in the 16th over. Until Dasun Shanaka's arrival added 54 off 25 to end the contest on a thrilling note with the hosts winning the match by four wickets and one ball remaining. Australia clinched the series as the visitors took 2-1 lead.

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Kusal Mendis (SL) could be taken as our wicket-keeper

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Steve Smith (AUS), David Warner (AUS), Dasun Shanaka (SL), Danushka Gunathilaka (SL), Charith Asalanka (SL) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Glenn Maxwell (AUS) could be our all-rounders.

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Pat Cummins (AUS), Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Josh Hazlewood (AUS) could form the bowling attack.

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Kusal Mendis (SL), Steve Smith (AUS), David Warner (AUS), Dasun Shanaka (SL) Danushka Gunathilaka (SL), Charith Asalanka (SL), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Pat Cummins (AUS), Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Josh Hazlewood (AUS).

David Warner (AUS) could be named as the captain of your SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

