Vancouver [Canada], June 13 (ANI): Brazil's Amanda Nunes claimed UFC 289 victory over Mexico's Irene Aldana in Canada, defending her bantamweight belt. After the fight, Amanda Nunes announced her retirement from UFC.

Nunes, also the UFC women's featherweight champion, won by scores of 50-44 on two judges' cards and 50-43 on the third one.

"Brazil, come get these belts! I'm leaving!" Amanda Nunes said, according to UFC website.

"My mom was asking me so much to do this (retire) for so long, she can't take it anymore. My partner as well, Nina, she's been around so much with me my whole career. I decided right now I'm still young enough to enjoy everything that I made. I've got to travel, I want to be with my family."

She made a show of her decision to quit the sport, placing her two UFC belts in the Octagon, and after her gloves were taken off her hands, she tearfully knelt down over the belts.

The co-main event saw lightweight Charles Oliveira, also of Brazil, take out Beneil Dariush of the US by technical knockout at 4:10 of the first round.

Oliveira, a former lightweight champ, ran his record to 34-9, while Dariush fell to 22-5-1. (ANI)

