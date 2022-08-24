Pune, Aug 24 (PTI) Odisha juggernauts ended Chennai Quick Guns' winning run with a 51-41 victory in the Ultimate Kho Kho at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

It was a third successive win for Odisha Juggernauts.

Also Read | UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage Draw: All You Need to Know About the UCL Draw Event.

With this win, Odisha Juggernauts not only entered the top-2 on the points table with 12 points but also completed a league double over Chennai Quick Guns. Earlier, they had won by eight points.

Nilesh Jadhav scored 15 points for Odisha Juggernauts, which included five brilliant dives. Skipper Milind Chavarekar and Suraj Lande supported him well with nine and eight points respectively.

Also Read | Antony Transfer News: Manchester United Set to Make Fresh Bid for Ajax Forward.

For Chennai Quick Guns, P Narasayya and Manoj Patil struck eight points each.

With Gowtham MK and Jagannatha Murmu securing dream runs by defending for 2.33 minutes and 2.59 minutes respectively, Odisha Juggernauts didn't allow Chennai Quick Guns to score easy points and restricted them to 19-4 in the first seven minutes.

Chennai Quick Guns came into the match after three back-to-back wins.

Despite in-form Ramji Kashyap presenting some challenge in the defence with his stay of 2.23 minutes, Odisha Juggernauts responded well to level the scores within the first five minutes of second turn before they ended the first innings with a 28-19 lead.

All-rounder Subhasis Santra claimed four bonus points for Odisha Juggernauts during his stay of 3.04 minutes as Chennai Quick Guns could manage to get only a narrow five-point lead of 37-32 at the end of third turn.

Odisha Juggernauts added 19 more points to their tally in the final turn to end the game comfortably with 51-41 score.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)