Paris, Nov 26 (AP) Striker Terem Moffi's second-half goal was enough to give unbeaten Nice a 1-0 home win against Toulouse on Sunday and keep it one point behind Ligue 1 leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Moffi collected a pass from midfielder Morgan Sanson near the penalty spot in the 54th minute and finished confidently.

Also Read | Mohammed Shami Joining BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024? Rumours Afloat About Indian Seamer After Photos With Amit Shah Surface.

Nice has built its success on a stout defence, conceding just four goals in 13 games.

Monaco is five points behind Nice in third place. Star striker Kylian Mbappé scored his league-leading 14th goal as PSG beat Monaco 5-2 on Friday in an error-strewn match.

Also Read | Darren Bravo Steps Away From West Indies Cricket After Being Overlooked for ODI Series Against England.

Later Sunday, Lyon looked to move off the bottom of the table with a home win against Lille. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)