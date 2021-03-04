Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) Table-toppers Churchill Brothers' undefeated run will be on line when they face another title-contender Real Kashmir in the second phase of the I-League, here on Friday.

The Fernando Varela-coached team has been a juggernaut this season with six wins and four draws.

However, the Red Machines will face a litmus test in the form of Real Kashmir FC when the two sides clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here.

The Red Machines have garnered 22 points from 10 matches, while Real Kashmir follow closely behind with 17 out of 10.

A win for either side could have long-term implications on the season of both the contingents.

Although their previous meeting ended in a goalless stalemate, the form that Clayvin Zuniga, Luka Majcen, Mason Robertson, and Lukman Adefemi are in, it could be goals galore come Friday.

Churchill Brothers managed to thwart off a late scare by Gokulam Kerala FC in their last match while trotting off to a comfortable win and Fernando Varela's side would aim to keep the winning momentum going.

"We are aware of the counter-attacking threat that Real Kashmir possesses. We are well prepared and are looking forward to the fixture. We will be taking one game at a time and are not thinking about the future at this moment in time," Varela said at the pre-match press conference.

Midfielder Quan Gomes said, "The morale of the team is very high. We are working very hard and the next match is very important for us. We are prepared for the next match and grabbing 3 points against Real Kashmir is our focus."

Real Kashmir, on the other hand, had suffered a 0-2 loss to Mohammedan SC in their last match. With 10-man Mohammedan pulling off a miracle, Real Kashmir looked like a withered form of themselves.

However, David Robertson's side will aim to recuperate and get back to winning ways against the Red Machines.

"It is going to be a tough game tomorrow. It is the first game of the second stage and we will love to start with a win. We were a little flat last time around and we just need to get back on track," head coach David Robertson said.

Defender Dharmaraj Ravanan said, "We have our focus set on the next match against Churchill. We are motivated and well prepared. The defeat in our previous match will not affect us heading into the next match." PTI

