Washington [US], March 14 (ANI): Just over a month after announcing his retirement, legendary quarterback Tom Brady announced on Sunday that he will return to play for his 23rd NFL season and will do so with Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On February 1, the quarterback declared in a lengthy social media post that he has decided to hang up his cleats after 22 seasons following a week of reflection.

However, Brady's retirement ended up lasting for just 40 days -- though it was never official as it never came across the league transaction wire.

"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," Tom Bardy tweeted.

Brady, 44, completed his 22nd season in the NFL following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

He led the NFL in 2021 with 5,316 yards passing and 43 touchdown passes -- each of them also Bucs franchise records -- as he became the oldest player in league history to ever win a passing title. Now, he'll hit the 2022 campaign at 45 years old after his birthday on August 3.

Brady is a record seven-time Super Bowl winner which means he has won more Super Bowls than any one team has in NFL history. He is also a three-time NFL MVP, five-time Super Bowl MVP, a 15-time Pro Bowler, two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year and a member of the past two All-Decade teams and the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Brady, who was selected 199th overall by the Patriots at the 2000 NFL Draft, is widely considered as the greatest to play the sport, having claimed records for all-time completions (7,263), passing yards (84,520), passing touchdowns (624), starts (316), Pro Bowl selections and Super Bowl MVPs while never registering a losing season across his time with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (ANI)

