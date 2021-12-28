Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 28 (ANI): One nail-biting win and two narrow losses after a spirited performance has denied UP Yoddha of the Pro Kabaddi League, a better rank on the points tally as they would have hoped for, but head coach Jasveer Singh is confident about the possibilities and is leaving no stone unturned to address the teams lingering issues to getting off with a slow start.

UP Yoddha, currently placed 7th in the points tally, will face the 6th placed Gujarat Fortune Giants in their fourth game of the 8th PKL on 29th December 2021. The giants will be taking the mat after a two-day break and will be well-rested while the Yoddha's will be back on the mat after just a day's break and will look forward to consolidating their position on the points table. The game is expected to be a high voltage one, given both the teams will be in the fray to earn their second win in the tournament so far.

Also Read | Gary Neville Lashes Out at Manchester United Players As Red Devils Escape Shock Defeat Against Newcastle, Slams Cristiano Ronaldo for Body Language.

UP Yoddha, put up a spirited display in a close encounter against Jaipur Pink Panthers but narrowly missed out losing the game 29-32.

"We have had really close games so far and I am happy with both our defenders and raiders, but I also realise that we cannot leave the game till the final moments and that's what we will have to address in the season ahead. As a team, we need to press hard right from the start and I am confident that we will be able to do so from our next game." said Head Coach of UP Yoddha Jasveer Singh.

Also Read | AUS vs ENG Ashes 3rd Test 2021 Day 3 Stat Highlights: Scott Boland Shines in Dominant Win As Hosts Claim Series.

UP Yoddha's performance against the giants statistically isn't the best, but what definitely comes to their advantage is the fact that the last time they locked horns with Gujarat Fortune Giants, the Yoddha's dominated the game with a comfortable 33-26 win.

The game is expected to be action-packed and full of excitement as UP Yoddha and Gujarat Giants stand at number 7 and 6 in a points table, respectively. Meanwhile, both teams will be in a search hunt operation for their 2nd win of the ongoing PKL season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)