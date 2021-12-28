Australia defeated England in the third Test by an innings and 14 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday to secure the 2021-22 Ashes series. With this win, the hosts have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-game series. It was once again a dominant performance from Australia in all departments as England batters continue to struggle on the tour. Meanwhile, here are some stats from AUS vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3. Debutant Scott Boland Guides Australia to Crushing Win Over England; Hosts Retain Series.

It was a sensational performance from the Australian bowlers specifically Scott Bolan, who on debut rattled the English batting order, finishing with figures of 6/7 in the innings. Joe Root was again the top scorer for the visitors with a score of 28 runs with Ben Stokes (11) being the only other English batter managing to reach the double digits.

AUS vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Stat Highlights

# This is Pat Cummins’ first series win as an Australian Test captain

# This is England’s 9th Test defeat in 2021, the most by any team in a year

# England have recorded 54 ducks in Test cricket in 2021

# Scott Boland (6/7) registered the second-best figures by an Australian in an innings on debut

# Scott Boland equaled the record of least balls (19) required to take a five-wicket haul

# Boland conceded the joint second-fewest runs of any Test bowler taking at least six wickets in an innings

# Joe Root finished 2021 with 1708 runs, third-most by any batter in a calendar year

Now with the series already settled, both teams will turn their attention towards the fourth Test which will be played at the famous Sydney Cricket Ground on Sydney starting from January 5 onwards. Australia will be aiming for another win meanwhile, England will fight for pride and hope to register themselves in the win column and hope to avoid a whitewash.

