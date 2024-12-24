Pune, (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): In a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League clash, UP Yoddhas secured third place in the league table with a 44-30 victory over Bengaluru Bulls. The spotlight shone brightest on PKL legend Pardeep Narwal, who achieved the extraordinary milestone of 1,800 raid points.

An all-round performance led by Shivam Choudhary not only highlighted their championship credentials but also confirmed their berth in Eliminator 1 against the sixth-placed team, while Patna Pirates settled for fourth place in the standings.

Also Read | Cricket Matches on Boxing Day 2024: India vs Australia, South Africa vs Pakistan and Other Games To Be Played on December 26.

In a tightly contested first half, Bengaluru Bulls held a narrow 19-18 lead over UP Yoddhas at halftime, despite squandering an early 11-3 advantage. The Bulls initially dominated through Sushil's aggressive raiding and strong defensive work, inflicting the first All-Out of the match. However, the Yoddhas mounted an impressive comeback, with their own All-Out reducing the deficit to 15-13.

A highlight of the first half was Pardeep Narwal's historic achievement, crossing the 1,800 raid points mark in the PKL with a bonus point during a raid against Bengaluru Bulls' defence.

Also Read | Will Travis Head Play in India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Match at MCG? Here's the Possibility of Star Cricketer Featuring in Playing XI for Boxing Day Test.

The momentum shifted significantly after this moment, as UP Yoddhas' coordinated defence and effective raiding from Surender Gill and Shivam Choudhary helped them erase the seven-point deficit and briefly level the scores before the Bulls edged ahead by a single point at the break.

The second half saw a dramatic swing in momentum as UP Yoddhas took control of the match, building a commanding 44-30 lead by the end. The turning point came around the 31-minute mark when the Yoddhas inflicted another All-Out on the Bulls, establishing a crucial 6-point lead.

Shivam Choudhary proved instrumental in this phase, consistently scoring points through successful raids, including a memorable leap over the Bulls' defence. Despite efforts from Pardeep Narwal and Sushil to keep the Bulls in contention, UP Yoddhas' defence stood firm, with Sahul Kumar and Gangaram making crucial tackles.

In the final minutes, UP Yoddhas extended their dominance, with Shivam Choudhary delivering the knockout blow by helping inflict another All-Out on the Bulls. Heidarali Ekrami fittingly closed out the match with a successful raid, cementing the Yoddhas' impressive 14-point victory. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)