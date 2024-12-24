The five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 between the host Australia national cricket team and the India national cricket team has been nothing short of a rollercoaster, filled with intense drama and impressive individual performances so far. The five-match Test series between India and Australia is level at 1-1. The first Test in Perth was won by the Asian Giants before the hosts secured a dominant win in the second Test in Adelaide. The third Test between the two arch-rivals in Brisbane was drawn after rain and bad light played a major role in The Gabba match. BGT 2024–25: Greg Chappell Lauds Travis Head’s Fearless Approach Against Jasprit Bumrah.

During the third Test against India, star cricketer Travis Head picked up a quad injury, and he was spotted limping between wickets when batting in Australia's second innings. Travis Head didn't take the field while Team India was chasing the target in Brisbane. During the post-match presentation, Head assured that he would get fit for the upcoming Boxing Day Test against the Asian Giants after he collected the Player of the Match award at The Gabba. However, when Australia arrived in Melbourne for the fourth Test, Head didn't take part in the optional practice session, which has sparked concerns.

However, he had completed running drills and gym work. This was further escalated after the aggressive batter took throwdowns at net on Tuesday. Head then had a chat with the head coach physiotherapist before leaving the practice pitch, which once again raised concerns about his availability for the much-awaited Boxing Day Test against Team India. Will Rohit Sharma Play in India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Match at MCG? Here’s the Possibility of Team India Captain Featuring in Playing XI for Boxing Day Test.

Will Travis Head Play in India vs Australia 4th Test 2024-25 Match?

After the end of Australia's first full-fledged training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Australia national cricket team head coach Andrew McDonald addressed the media, where he confirmed that veteran batter Travis Head will be available for selection for the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting from December 26. "Pretty sure Travis Head will play but there are a few boxes to be ticked. The chat was mostly about his fielding position and what he can do there," McDonald said.

Travis Head's availability for the crucial fourth Test against the India national cricket team is a huge boost for the host. The left-handed batter is the leading run-getter of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The southpaw has smashed 409 runs in 3 matches at an astounding average of 81.80. Head has hammered two centuries and one fifty so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2024 07:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).