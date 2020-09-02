New York [USA], September 2 (ANI): Serena Williams has progressed to the second round of the ongoing US Open.

Serena defeated Kristie Ahn of USA in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 to progress ahead in the tournament.

As a result of this win, Serena also broke the record for most singles wins (102) in the history of the US Open.

Chasing her 24th Grand Slam title, Serena had to battle hard in the first set, but she managed to gain a hard-fought victory.

In the second set, Serena was her usual self and she did not let her opponent settle to wrap up a win in straight sets.

The 38-year-old had last won a Grand Slam in 2017 as she had emerged triumphant in the Australian Open.

After that particular victory, she has been stranded on 23 Grand Slam wins and is chasing her 24th title.

Williams will next face Margarita Gasparyan in the second round of the US Open on Thursday, September 3.

Gasparyan had defeated Monica Puig 6-3, 6-7, 6-0 in the first round of the ongoing US Open. (ANI)

