Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal advanced to the second round if the US Open 2020 after defeating American player Bradley Klahn. The match was played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York on September 1, 2020 (Tuesday) and the 23-year-old sensation got the better of his rival on the day in over four sets displaying the grit and determination he is known for. US Open 2020: Talk of 'Fake Bubble', Bubble in Bubble' Headlines Opening Day of Grand Slam Tournament.

Sumit Nagal defeated Bradley Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to advance to the Round 2 of the competition. He became only the first Indian in seven years to win a singles main draw match at a Grand Slam. The 23-year-old was the higher ranked player between the two and his quality could be seen. Naomi Osaka Enters Stadium for US Open 2020 First Round Match Wearing a Breonna Taylor Black Mask.

Sumit Nagal had a great start to the match as he comfortably won the opening two sets, but slipped up in the third allowing Bradley to get back in the game. However, the Indian star rallied back in the fourth set to take match home and book a place in the next round.

Nagal may be an up and coming star in the tennis world but already has earned a lot of plaudits for his performances against some of the heavyweights of the game. During last year’s US Open, the 23-year-old stunned the entire world with an opening set win against Swiss legend Roger Federer in the first-round match.

Though he ended up on the losing side, Nagal showed glimpses of the talent that can take him to the very top. The 23-year-old recently took three-time Grand Slam Champion Stan Wawrinka to three sets at Prague Open. Nagal is likely to face the winner of the match between Dominic Thiem and Jaume Munar.

