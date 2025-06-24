London, Jun 24 (AP) Newly promoted Premier League club Leeds added Slovenia standout Jaka Bijol to its defense ahead of the second-tier champion's return to the top level.

Leeds said the 26-year-old center back signed a five-year deal. The transfer fee paid to Udinese was reportedly around 15 million pounds ($20 million).

Also Read | Esperance Sportive de Tunis vs Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch FIFA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Bijol has played 63 times for Slovenia, including all four games at the 2024 European Championship.

He helped shut out the England attack led by Harry Kane and Portugal's attack led by Cristiano Ronaldo in 0-0 draws. Slovenia was eliminated by Portugal in the round of 16 after a penalty shootout.

Also Read | Dilip Doshi Dies: BCCI President Roger Binny Mourns Former Indian Spinner Following His Demise at Age 77, Says 'He Was a True Artist of Spin Bowling and He Inspired a Generation of Cricketers'.

Slovenia starts a 2026 World Cup qualifying group in September in a competitive group with Switzerland, Sweden and Kosovo.

Leeds, whose United States ownership group is led by 49ers Enterprises, starts its Premier League season hosting Everton on August 18. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)