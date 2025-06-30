Hamburg (Germany), Jun 30 (PTI) India's Vani Kapoor fought back from a disappointing third to register 2-under 71 in the final round and finish a creditable tied sixth at the Amundi German Masters golf tournament here.

Vani, thus, logged her first top-10 finish since October 2022, when she ended T-8 at her home event, the Hero Women's Indian Open.

Also Read | Hockey India Official Doubts Pakistan Will Be Allowed in Men's Asia Cup 2025, Says 'We Are in Contact With the Government'.

Playing only her third event of the 2025 season, Vani, who has won four times in her home Tour Hero WPGT this year, shot rounds of 72-70-76-71 to total 3-under for the week.

It was a windy fourth round on the North Course at Green Eagle Golf Courses with players battling the conditions.

Also Read | BBL 2025: Sydney Thunder Re-Sign Pacer Ryan Hadley for Big Bash League Season 15.

Singapore's Shannon Tan sank a par putt on the last to secure a one-shot victory and her second Ladies European Tour (LET) title after a tense final day.

Vani was the best Indian this week as Diksha Dagar, who was in contention over the first two days with 69-73, shot 74-74 over the final two rounds and ended tied-eighth.

It was Diksha's fifth top-10 finish and has also been in top-15 on two other occasions. She is now back in top-10 of the Order of Merit.

Avani Prashanth, the third Indian to make the cut this week, had a very straight forward even par round with one birdie and one bogey and finished T-26 at 2-over total. Her rounds this week were 73-74-74-73.

Tan, who led overnight with a score of 12-under-par, opened with eight pars before making back-to-back bogeys on the ninth and 10th holes.

A birdie on the 11th put the Olympian back to a three-shot advantage over Germany's Helen Briem.

However, bogeys on 13 and 17 saw the lead reduce to just one shot with one hole to play as Briem held the clubhouse lead on eight-under-par.

After making it onto the 18th green, the 21-year-old Tan knocked her birdie putt a few feet past but then rolled in the par putt to clinch her second LET title with a score of nine-under-par.

Briem produced a round of 73 (E) to finish in outright second place on eight-under-par.

New Zealand's Amelia Garvey carded a round of 72 (-1) to end the week in third place on seven-under-par.

It is the rookie's third top-10 in four weeks and equalled her best finish of third place at the Hulencourt Women's Open.

South Africa's Lee-Anne Pace and Ireland's Anna Foster shared the fourth place on four-under-par with India's Vani and Czechia's Tereza Melecka in T-6.

One shot further back in a tie for eighth place were India's Diksha and Germany's Carolin Kauffmann, with four players rounding off the top 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)