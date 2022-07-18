Arnhem (The Netherlands), Jul 18 (PTI) Indian golfer Vani Kapoor recorded a career-best result on the Ladies European Tour, finishing tied third in the 2022 Big Green Egg Open here.

Kapoor, whose lone Top-10 finish was a tied-sixth spot at the Hero Women's Indian Open in 2017, lost her form and status on the LET, but has worked hard to get back into the tour.

Kapoor, who shot 69-70-71 in the first three rounds, added 73 in the final round to total five-under, just two shots shy of Anna Nordqvist, a three-time Major winner.

Nordqvist carded an even par 72 to finish one shot clear of Sarah Schober (72), as three players Kapoor, Sophia Witt (67) and Nuria Iturrioz (72) were tied for the third spot.

Diksha Dagar, who was also in the running after the first two rounds, dropped to T-17 with a final round of 77, that included four bogeys between sixth and 12th and then a double on Par-5 17th.

Amandeep Drall (76) finished T-48 while Ridhima Dilawari (74) was T-57.

Kapoor had a bogey on the second, before she earned a shot back with a birdie on the eighth. Another dropped shot on the 14th saw her fall a shot back behind the leading pair once again.

She eventually recorded the best finish of her career, just as it was for Witt, who shot five-under for the week.

Momoka Kobori's strong performances in Europe continued with a sixth-place finish on -4. The final round score of 72 was enough to keep the New Zealander in the top 10, while Whitney Hillier finished seventh on -3 after a final round 73 (+1).

Having gone into the final round with a slender one shot advantage, Nordqvist had to hold off challenge from a number of golfers throughout the day to get her hands on the trophy.

A level-par round of 72 was enough for Schober to secure a career-best finish on the LET. She finished the week on six-under par.

