Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to the rumour of his imminent transfer to his teenage club Sporting CP from Manchester United this summer. A viral post was circulated all over social media, claiming that the Portuguese's car was spotted near Sporting Lisbon's Stadium. Thus, the rumour has started that the No 7 of the Red Devils are looking for a move to the Portuguese capital from Old Trafford. Since the 37-year-old has expressed his unhappiness at United and asked the club to let him leave if any acceptable offer arrives, he has been linked with a chunk of elite clubs from different leagues this summer, but to be rumours only. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Bayern Munich Not Keen on Signing Manchester United Star

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to join the United camp after he handed in a transfer request to the club. However, the English out have informed the player and the clubs looking for him that he is not for sale, at least this summer as he is a vital part in the club's news appointed coach Erik Ten Hag's project. Amidst this, a social media post took the internet by storm by saying that Cr7's car was spotted near Sporting CP's homeground. However, when the rumour was taking a stroll, the man himself responded to it. In the comment section of the viral post, Ronaldo wrote: 'Fake News," to end the speculations of him joining the Portuguese side.

Cristiano Ronaldo officially describes rumours of his imminent comeback to Sporting as “fake news”. ⛔️🇵🇹 #MUFC Ronaldo denies this rumour as he’s not considering to re-join Sporting this summer. pic.twitter.com/zug9taK6vt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2022

In recent times, Ronaldo has been heavily linked with Chelsea and Bayern Munich, with both of the clubs rejecting the option of signing the five-time Ballon D'Or winner this summer. Citing the lack of signings in the transfer market, Ronaldo asked Man United to hear offers for him, as he wishes to leave the Reds. Since then, PSG, Chelsea and Bayern, despite being interested in landing the United talisman, have taken steps backward to get the player. Thee most rejection was from the Blues, that believe that they have enough strength in their attacking department and wish to bring in new defenders only this summer. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has himself rejected a mammoth offer of $260 million from a Saudi Arabian Club who made a proposal to make the player the highest-paid footballer by taking him to Middle East from Old Trafford. With almost every elite club closing their doors for Ronaldo, it remains to be seen which club he will decide to play in next season.

