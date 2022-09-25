Dromoland, Sept 25 (PTI) Indian golfers Vani Kapoor and Tvesa Malik produced contrasting performances to lie tied 30th and tied 48th after the third round of the KPMG Women's Irish Open here.

Vani managed a card of two-under 70 after a rollercoaster round which included a closing bogey on the Par-5 18th, while Tvesa shot 73 with three birdies against four bogeys.

Also Read | Is India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

The other two Indians, Amandeep Drall and Diksha Dagar had missed the cut.

Vani, who has been trending well and is looking to finish inside Top-60 on the Order of Merit and ensure full playing rights for the next season, birdied first, sixth, 12th, 15th and 16th but dropped shots on eighth, 10th and 18th.

Also Read | Duleep Trophy 2022: Ajinkya Rahane Asks Yashasvi Jaiswal to Leave the Field During West Zone vs South Zone Final.

Tvesa dropped two shots in first five holes, but recovered with birdies on sixth and eighth. On the back nine she dropped shots on 12th and 15th but birdied 16th.

Anne Van Dam continued her consistent display with a round of 2-under 70 which was enough to give her a one-shot lead heading into the final day.

The Dutch star began her day with a birdie at the first before making a bogey on the second, but rolled in birdies at four and six to make the turn in 33 (-2).

Despite two more dropped shots on the back nine, Van Dam also made two birdies at 15 and 16 for a round of two-under and to put her on 11-under-par at the top of the leader board.

It's a crowded leader board behind the five-time LET winner with six players tied for second place on 10-under-par.

Sweden's Jessica Karlsson produced a great round of 67 (-5) on day three to move just one shot behind the leader, while it was also a good day for England's Annabel Dimmock who shot a 68 (-4).

The duo are joined by Denmark's Nicole Broch Estrup, Finland's Ursula Wikstrom, Spain's Carmen Alonso and Sweden's Moa Folke.

For Folke, who was leader at the halfway stage, it was a trickier round on day three as she shot a 74 (+2) but she still enjoyed herself.

Maguire sits on nine-under-par alongside Austrian duo Sarah Schober and Christine Wolf, England's Felicity Johnson, Czechia's Klara Spilkova and Denmark's Smilla Tarning Soenderby.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)