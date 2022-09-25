India and Australia face off against each other in the third T20I game of the three-match series. The clash will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on September 25, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India vs Australia but will IND vs AUS 3rd T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Hyderabad Police Make Elaborate Security Arrangements To Avoid Any Untoward Incident.

The teams enter the game with the series on level terms after India defeated Australia in a rain-curtailed second encounter. Both sides will have hopes of winning the game and claiming the series as they look to prepare for the upcoming T20I World Cup.

Is IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches. They would also be showing the live telecast of IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2022. The IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2022 will be live on DD Sports but on Free Dish & DTT Platforms. It would not be available on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND vs AUS 3rd T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel should provide live stream of the commentary.

