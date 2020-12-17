Madrid [Spain], December 16 (ANI): Real Madrid's Karim Benzema said the commanding victory over Athletic Club was the result of their hard work and added that his side is in a really good shape fitness-wise. Real Madrid secured a 3-1 win over Athletic Club in the LaLiga here on Wednesday.

"It's a result of our hard work. We've got to be patient because when we're patient we're a really strong side. It's about keeping cool heads, waiting for that first opportunity to come and put it away. In terms of our fitness and mentally too, we're all in really good shape," the club's official website quoted Benzema as saying.

Toni Kroos scored the opening goal of the match but Athletic Club managed to level scores in the 52nd minute with the help of Ander Capa's strike. Benzema then netted twice to ensure Real Madrid's victory.

Benzema dubbed Real Madrid as the "greatest club in the world".

"They played well and got men behind the ball, so it was a case of being patient and picking the spaces to go on and score. We've got that mentality and are capable of doing big things. There's no such thing as an easy game. Every day is tough here because we're the greatest club in the world. We have to work hard and win big games like tonight's," he said.

Real Madrid will now take on Eibar in the LaLiga on Monday. (ANI)

