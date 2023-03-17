London, Mar 17 (AP) Patrick Vieira was fired by Crystal Palace on Friday with the team having been dragged into the Premier League's relegation fight.

Palace is in 12th place in the 20-team league but is only five points from last-place Southampton.

Also Read | AUS 77/2 in 12.3 Overs | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 1st ODI 2023: Hardik Pandya Accounts for Steve Smith.

The team has lost three straight league games and has no wins in any competition in 2023. Vieira, the former Arsenal midfielder, was in the role for 20 months. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)