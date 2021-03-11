New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Karnataka opener Devdutt Padikkal on Thursday joined Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw to surpass Mayank Agarwal's tally of most runs in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy edition.

The left-handed batsman achieved the feat in the ongoing semi-final match against Mumbai. Padikkal had scored 673 runs in this year's tournament prior to the semi-final clash. The Karnataka opener (737 runs) hit a valiant half-century on Thursday to leapfrog Mayank's tally of 723 runs in the 2017-18 edition to sit second behind Shaw (754 runs).

Spinner Prashant Solanki clean bowled Padikkal in the 20th over and as result the left-handed batsman failed to go past Mumbai skipper Shaw's tally and take the top spot.

Earlier in the day, Shaw smashed Mayank's record of most runs as he registered his fourth century of the tournament.

The right-handed batsman brought up his hundred off just 79 balls in the semi-final against Karnataka with the help of 12 fours and 3 sixes. The 21-year-old Shaw went on to play a knock of 165 runs off just 122 balls with the help of 17 fours and 7 sixes.

Shaw has led Mumbai in three games in the tournament and in these three games, Shaw returned with one double-century and two tons.

Meanwhile, Mumbai posted a daunting total of 322 in the allotted 50 overs on the back of Shaw's blistering century. Karnataka has crossed the 200-run mark and the side needs to score more than eight runs per over to reach the finals of the showpiece event. (ANI)

