New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Sports entrepreneur Vita Dani has become the first Indian to be inducted as a governing board member of the International Table Tennis Federation's (ITTF) Foundation.

The Foundation was established in 2018 by the ITTF to attract more people to the sport.

Commenting on her new role, Vita said, “It is a great feeling to be inducted into an organisation that aligns perfectly with my vision for the growth of table tennis and its impact on the community.

"Table tennis is a sport that anybody can play. It has great mental and physical benefits, and our aim is to spread that message and make the game accessible to everyone.”

ITTF and ITTF Foundation President Petra Sorling said, “I am delighted to welcome Ms Vita Dani to the ITTF family as a new member of the ITTF Foundation Governing Board. Her passion for growing our sport and using it as a catalyst for development makes her a valuable member."

Vita and her organisation (Dani Foundation) have played a big role in shaping the upward trajectory of Indian table tennis.

She is also the co-owner of the Chennaiyin Football Club, which features in the Indian Super League.

