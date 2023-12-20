Liverpool takes on West Ham United in the second quarter-final of the Carabao Cup with the Reds looking to get back to winning ways following their drab draw against a weak Manchester United side. The dropped points pushed them to second in the points-table behind Arsenal but if their overall performance is to be considered, it has been nothing short of brilliant. Jurgen Klopp has often not emphasised much on the Carabao Cup and expect them to feature a few fringe players. The Hammers are eighth in the points table but they can be bit of an unpredictable team to face, particularly in Cup competition. Liverpool versus West Ham United will be streamed on the FanCode app from 1:30 AM IST. Pep Guardiola Emphasizes Importance of Rest for Manchester City Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup 2023 Final.

Alexis Mac Allister is the latest player to join the Liverpool injury list and he will not feature for the first team for a month now. Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, and Joel Matip are already out with long-term injuries which is a worry for the Reds. Coady Gakpo will lead the attack with Mo Salah and Luis Diaz on the wings. Harvey Elliot and Curtis Jones get an opportunity in midfield with Wataru Endo at the base.

The absence of Michail Antonio is a big blow for the Hammers with the England striker an important aspect in their play. James Ward-Prowse will play further up the pitch as the attacking midfielder, allowing Julian Alvarez and Thomas Soucek to sit back and shield the backline. Mohammed Kudus is the central striker for the visiting team and he is a threat in the air.

When is Liverpool vs West Ham United, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Liverpool will face West Ham United in the Carabao Cup 2023-24 on Thursday, December 20. The match is set to begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England. UCL 2023-24 Round of 16 Draw Results: Barcelona Drawn Against Napoli, Champions Manchester City to Face Copenhagen (See Fixtures).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs West Ham United, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Unfortunately the broadcasting rights to the Carabao Cup 2023-24 is unavailable in India. Therefore, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs West Ham United match on TV. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Liverpool vs West Ham United, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Carabao Cup 2023-24 are with FanCode. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs West Ham United Carabao Cup 2023-24 football match on the FanCode app and website. Liverpool will find it tough breaking down a compact West Ham United side that defends with vigour. Expect the Reds to secure a narrow 1-0 victory here.

