Melbourne, Dec 23 (PTI) Star opener David Warner and pacer Sean Abbott were on Wednesday ruled out of the second Test against India, beginning here Saturday, because of a mix of injuries and COVID-19 protocols.

Both Warner and Abbott were outside the team's bio-secure hub to get treatment for their respective groin and calf injuries.

The duo was flown out to Melbourne ahead of schedule on Saturday due to concern's over the recent outbreak of coronavirus in Sydney's northern beaches.

"While neither player has been in a specific 'hotspot' on Sydney's northern beaches as outlined by NSW Health, Cricket Australia's biosecurity protocols do not allow them to rejoin the squad in time for the Boxing Day test," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"The pair travelled from Sydney to Melbourne to continue their rehabilitation given the changing public health situation in Sydney at the time."

Warner still hasn't recovered fully from the groin injury, sustained during the ODI series. He had missed the series-opening day-night Test, while Abbott has recovered from a calf strain but he is unlikely to break into a playing XI that beat India by eight wickets last week.

Australia are leading the four-Test series 1-0 after winning the pink ball match by eight wickets inside three days.

Cricket Australia said "no additional players will be added to the squad for the Boxing Day Test" and "David Warner and Sean Abbott will rejoin the Australian men's Test squad ahead of the third Test against India."

The third Test begins on January 7 but there is doubt if it will be held at Sydney in light of the current coronavirus situation.

There were reports that the third and fourth Test could be swapped or Melbourne may host successive Tests. PTI

