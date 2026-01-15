New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): India all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The series, scheduled to be played from January 21 to 31, is an important part of India's preparations for the T20 World Cup, which begins on February 7, as per ESPNcricinfo.

It is learnt that Washington is still recovering from a side strain he sustained during the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara last week. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier described the injury as an acute onset of discomfort in his left lower rib. As of now, there is no clarity on whether the injury could affect his availability for the T20 World Cup. India is set to play their opening match of the tournament against the USA in Mumbai on February 7.

Also Read | England Spinners Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed Face Visa Delay for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India.

Delhi batting all-rounder Ayush Badoni has been named as Washington's replacement for the ODI series. However, the selectors are yet to confirm whether Badoni will be added to the T20I squad as well.

India is not expected to be too worried about Washington's absence in the New Zealand T20Is, with several key all-rounders set to join the squad next week. Hardik Pandya is in red-hot form. Axar Patel, who is also the vice-captain for both the T20 World Cup and the New Zealand T20I series, along with Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube, will be available.

Also Read | ‘This Has To Be in Kanpur’ Aayush Badoni Pic in India ODI Jersey With Pan Stained Wall Background Goes Viral, Fans React.

In another setback, Tilak Varma will miss the first three T20Is after undergoing surgery for a groin injury.

India's squad for New Zealand T20I series: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma (unavailable for first three games), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)