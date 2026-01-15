A celebratory image intended to mark Ayush Badoni’s maiden call-up to the Indian national cricket team has unexpectedly become a focal point for social media criticism. The photograph, which features the 26-year-old Delhi all-rounder proudly wearing the official Indian One-Day International (ODI) jersey, has gone viral due to its backdrop: a wall noticeably marred by red betel leaf (pan) stains and bird droppings on the floor. Ayush Badoni Replaces Injured Washington Sundar for India Vs New Zealand ODIs.

The image surfaced online shortly after Badoni was named as the replacement for the injured Washington Sundar for the remaining matches of the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. While fans were quick to congratulate the youngster on his achievement, the conversation rapidly shifted toward the state of the infrastructure in the background, which many users identified as a domestic locker room or training facility.

Aayush Badoni Viral Pic in India ODI Jersey: A Mix of Humour and Concern

The photograph has triggered a wave of reactions on platforms like X (formerly Twitter). A significant portion of the audience used the viral moment to highlight the persistent issue of "pan-spitting" in public and sporting spaces across India. Many comments expressed frustration that such an unhygienic environment served as the setting for a prestigious national team moment. Stadium DJ Plays ‘Krrish Ka Gana Sunega’ Meme Song During India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2026 (Watch Video).

A segment of fans, however, took a more humorous approach, jokingly suggesting that the background adds a "raw" and "unfiltered" domestic flavour to Badoni’s rise from the grassroots. Despite the lighthearted takes, the underlying sentiment among cricket enthusiasts remains a call for better maintenance and "civic sense" within the country's sporting corridors.

Many users questioned the authorities regarding the maintenance of facilities provided to athletes, arguing that national representatives deserve cleaner environments for official photography.

Amidst the background noise, many supporters urged the public to focus on the player’s hard work, noting that Badoni’s journey from a INR 20 lakh IPL base price to the national squad is the real story that deserves the "limelight."

Ayush Badoni’s inclusion in the Indian squad is a significant milestone for the Delhi-born cricketer. Known for his ability to finish games and his increasingly reliable off-spin, Badoni was drafted in after Washington Sundar suffered a rib injury during the first ODI in Vadodara. While Badoni did not feature in the starting XI for the second ODI in Rajkot, with the team management opting for the pace-bowling all-round option of Nitish Kumar Reddy, he remains part of the squad for the final match in Indore.

