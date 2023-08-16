Colombo, Aug 16 (PTI) Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram on Wednesday asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to delete and apologise to fans for making a commemorative video clip without featuring Imran Khan, the 1992 World Cup winning captain.

On August 14, the PCB shared a video clip celebrating the best moments of Pakistan cricket and the crowning moment was understandably the World Cup victory 31 years ago.

But Imran, who led that team, was not to be seen anywhere in that clip which ran for 2 minutes and 21 seconds.

Akram, who played a vital role in that triumph, expressed his dismay over omitting his fast bowling mentor from the video.

“After long flights and hours of transit before reaching Sri Lanka, I got the shock of my life when I watched PCB's short clip on the history of Pakistan cricket minus the great Imran Khan.

“Political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed Pakistan into a strong unit in his time and gave us a pathway…PCB should delete the video and apologise,” Akram wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Under Imran, Pakistan made a remarkable charge to the victory from the brink and defeated England in the final at MCG by 22 runs, till date their only 50-over World Cup win.

After his playing career, Imran turned to politics and formed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party in 1996.

The 70-year-old former all-rounder rose to be Pakistan's Prime Minister in 2018, a post he held until April last year before getting evicted from office following a no-confidence motion.

Imran was arrested on August 5, and is currently serving a jail term in the Toshakhana case.

