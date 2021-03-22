Leicester [UK], March 22 (ANI): Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said the first half against Manchester United was excellent but in the second half, they showed "all elements of what you need to do to win a top game."

Leicester City secured a 3-1 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup here on Sunday.

"Like any top team, you want to build the game at times. We then set the trap, nicked it and scored the first goal. The second goal, the goal that we conceded, we could have been better in. We spoke about that at half-time," the club's official website quoted Rodgers as saying.

"But I thought, overall in the first half, we were excellent. We didn't stop the cross, so we sorted that out at half-time, but in the second half, we showed all elements of what you need to do to win a top game. It was a big win for us," he added.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice while Youri Tielemans netted one goal to guide their team to an impressive win. With this victory, Leicester City reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup while Manchester United have been knocked out of the competition.

In the semi-finals, Leicester City will take on Southampton on April 17. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)