Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Champions League final against Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman said the team will do everything in their power to win the title.

Coman has previously played for PSG before joining the Italian club Juventus in 2014. The 24-year-old had joined Bayern Munich in 2015.

"It's the club where I grew up, but now I'm at Bayern. It's six years since I left PSG, so a long time ago now. I think there are only two players left who were there six years ago. This is not a game between me and PSG, it's a game between Bayern Munich and PSG. We want to win and we'll do everything in our power to achieve that. I stand 100% by Bayern Munich," the club's official website quoted Coman as saying.

Both PSG and Bayern Munich secured identical 3-0 win in their respective semi-final match. In the quarter-final, Bayern Munich had thrashed Barcelona 8-2 to progress in the competition.

Coman also said that the Champions League is the most difficult competition to win.

"We know the Champions League is the most difficult competition to win. It's been seven years since Bayern last did it. We have a chance to do that on Sunday and we'll do everything we can to make it happen," he said.

Bayern Munich will now take on PSG in the Champions League final on August 24. (ANI)

