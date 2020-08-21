Inter Milan will face Sevilla in the Europa League 2019-20 final with both teams fighting for their first trophy this season. Sevilla are the most successful team in the competition with five titles, including three successive trophies from 2014 to 2016. Inter Milan are chasing their first European title since 2010. Inter thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 to advance to the final while Sevilla came back from a goal down to beat Manchester United 2-1 to make it to their sixth Europa League final. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how to watch the Sevilla vs Inter Milan final match in India can scroll down for all information, including Live telecast, online live streaming in India and live score details, for the SEV vs INT final clash. UEL 2019-20 Final: Ever Banega Eyes One Final Title Glory in Sevilla Colours Ahead of Saudi Arabia Move.

Sevilla have won the Europa League in each of the five occasions they have made to the final and will aim to maintain their all-win streak against Inter Milan. Sevilla finished fourth in the La Liga and have qualified for the Champions League as have Inter, who ended their Serie A campaign just one point behind champions Juventus. Inter won their last trophy in 2011 (Coppa Italia) and will be eager to lift the trophy. Romelu Lukaku on Cusp of Breaking a Long-Standing Ronaldo Record When Inter Milan Face Sevilla in Europa League 2019–20 Final.

Sevilla vs Inter Milan, UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Final Match Time and Schedule in India

Sevilla vs Inter Milan match will take place on August 22, 2020 (Friday midnight). The match will be played at the RheinEnergieStadion and it has a scheduled start time of 12:30 Am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sevilla vs Inter Milan, UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Final Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Sevilla vs Inter Milan final clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Europa League 2019-20 in India. Fans can live telecast the SEV vs INT final match on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD with English commentary.

Indian football fans willing to watch the final with Hindi commentary can catch the match live Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels. Live streaming of the Sevilla vs Inter Milan final clash will be available on SonyLiv, the OTT partner of Sony Network. Fans can catch live action online either on the SonyLiv app or on the website.

