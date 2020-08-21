England have been completely and utterly dominant on the very first day of the final Test against Pakistan at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton. After a disappointing start to the day, the hosts rallied back thanks to a brilliant partnership between Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler, now hold the upper hand as they look to win yet another series at home. ENG vs PAK 3rd Test, Day 1.

At Stumps on Day 1, England are 332/4 courtesy of a brilliant batting display but the day belongs to young Zak Crawley. The 22-year-old scored his maiden Test century and went to add to that score even further as he brought up the 150-run mark for the first time. Jos Buttler supported well from the other side, scoring his 18th Test fifty. So as England end the day on the front foot, here is a look at some of the stat highlights.

# This is the first time since 2017 at home that England have surpassed 300 runs on Day 1

# Joe Root reached 1000 Test Runs against Pakistan, he took 21 innings to do so

# Jos Buttler registered his 18th Test half-century

# Zak Crawley scored his maiden Test century

# Crawley becomes first England batsmen coming at number 3 to score a century since Johnny Bairstow in 2018/19

# Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler stitch up 205 run partnership

# This is England’s second 200+ fifth-wicket stand against Pakistan in Tests

# 205 with Zak Crawley is the highest Test partnership Jos Buttler has been involved in

Once again it has been Yasir Shah for the visitors who came up with a couple of wickets as the spinner dismissed Dom Sibley and Ollie Pope on the opening day. Pacers have struggled to build up momentum but there were some good moments as Shaheen Afridi and young Naseem Sham managed to take a wicket each.

After a dramatic loss in the opening game and rain washing out the second game, England lead 1-0. If Pakistan are to make a comeback and level the series, they need to step up on the second day and get quick wickets.

